Lady Gaga forced to cancel show after doctor’s serious warning

Lady Gaga has left fans disappointed after abruptly canceling a concert on her doctor’s advice, admitting she is “heartbroken” to step back from performing.
The Blood Marry singer took to Instagram stories on Monday to post that she would be canceling her third and final performance at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, after a respiratory infection.
"I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show," Lady Gaga began her statement.
The Abracadabra songstress added, "I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse."
"My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve," she continued.
"I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down," Gaga wrote.
She noted, "I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry."
Lady Gaga performed in Montreal on April 2 and 3 as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour, with three shows remaining in Saint Paul and New York City on April 13.