Offset shot in Florida: Is rapper dead or alive

Offset has been hospitalized after being shot in Florida.
As per Variety, the Open It Up singer’s representative confirmed that he is in stable condition and under close monitoring.
“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” said the rep.
The rep went on to share, “He is stable and being closely monitored.”
Why Offset was shot?
While details remain unclear, TMZ reported Monday night that the Migos star was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.
A rep for the Seminole Police Department said in a statement to the outlet, “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”
The rep added, “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”
Offset born Kiari Cephus, rose to fame as a member of Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff, scoring hits like Bad and Boujee.
He later launched a solo career with albums including Father of 4, Set It Off, and Kiara.