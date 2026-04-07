Karan Johar gets starstruck meeting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway

Karan Johar was spotted meeting Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway as excitement builds for the upcoming Devil Wears Prada 2.
Taking to Instagram account on Monday, the Bollywood filmmaker shared a photo from Tokyo, where he met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the film’s international promotional tour.
Sharing a series of snaps with Meryl and Anne, Johar wrote a caption, "This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times.”
He added, “I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!”
The Student of the Year maker noted, “They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all.”
Notably, the Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back the original cast and creative team, while adding new faces like Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, and Lucy Liu. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman return as Lily and Irv.
The film hits theaters on May 1, 2026.