News
News

Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare

Offset was shot in an incident outside a casino in Seminole, Florida on Monday

Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare

Cardi B was seemingly left in tears after her husband, rapper Offset, was shot in Florida.

According to X user @obsrvate, the 33‑year‑old rapper reacted with concern following the shooting.

“Cardi B goes live in tears after finding out her ex boyfriend Offset was shot in Florida at the Hard Rock Casino by Lil Tjay and his crew [shocked emoji],” the text in the post could be read.

The original author of the post also added some quotes, seemingly from the Bodak Yellow hitmaker’s statement, “‘Me and Offset were working on getting back together for our kids now this’” and “‘I really hope he doesn't die I can't live without him’.”

In another viral video, Cardi B shared that her personal credit card was allegedly stolen, claiming that someone went on a $70,000 shopping spree.

She addressed the situation during her latest livestream, issuing a direct warning to those involved, “You’re all going to jail.”

Cardi B further warned, “You’re all going to jail by the end of the week… I’ve got clear pictures of you.”

She then emphasised the point, repeating, “Clear pictures.”

Notably, Cardi B has not made an official statement following Offset’s shooting, with reports so far coming mainly from social media.

Offset was shot in an incident outside a casino in Seminole, Florida on Monday.

Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail
Lil Tjay shot Offset? Leaked video amid shooting incident sparks frenzy
Lil Tjay shot Offset? Leaked video amid shooting incident sparks frenzy
Blake Lively issues urgent warning after court setback in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively issues urgent warning after court setback in Justin Baldoni case
Offset shot in Florida: Is rapper dead or alive
Offset shot in Florida: Is rapper dead or alive
Lady Gaga forced to cancel show after doctor’s serious warning
Lady Gaga forced to cancel show after doctor’s serious warning
Lewis Hamilton debuts Kim Kardashian on Instagram as romance goes official
Lewis Hamilton debuts Kim Kardashian on Instagram as romance goes official
'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'
'Devil Wears Prada 2' final trailer: Lady Gaga, Doechii collab for new track 'Runway'
Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion
Britney Spears teases big music return after surprise Easter reunion
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans puzzled with mysterious hint at Pont des Arts
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans puzzled with mysterious hint at Pont des Arts
Sabrina Carpenter drops sizzling 'House Tour' video with Madelyn Cline, Margaret Qualley
Sabrina Carpenter drops sizzling 'House Tour' video with Madelyn Cline, Margaret Qualley
Terry Crews' wife Rebecca reveals heartbreaking struggle with chronic illness
Terry Crews' wife Rebecca reveals heartbreaking struggle with chronic illness

Popular News

Artemis II Milestone: NASA crew returning to Earth after historic moon flyby

Artemis II Milestone: NASA crew returning to Earth after historic moon flyby
18 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout

Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout

2 hours ago
Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount

Inside Nintendo Switch 2 Super Mario Galaxy bundle deal on special discount
an hour ago