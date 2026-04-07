Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare

Cardi B was seemingly left in tears after her husband, rapper Offset, was shot in Florida.
According to X user @obsrvate, the 33‑year‑old rapper reacted with concern following the shooting.
“Cardi B goes live in tears after finding out her ex boyfriend Offset was shot in Florida at the Hard Rock Casino by Lil Tjay and his crew [shocked emoji],” the text in the post could be read.
The original author of the post also added some quotes, seemingly from the Bodak Yellow hitmaker’s statement, “‘Me and Offset were working on getting back together for our kids now this’” and “‘I really hope he doesn't die I can't live without him’.”
In another viral video, Cardi B shared that her personal credit card was allegedly stolen, claiming that someone went on a $70,000 shopping spree.
She addressed the situation during her latest livestream, issuing a direct warning to those involved, “You’re all going to jail.”
Cardi B further warned, “You’re all going to jail by the end of the week… I’ve got clear pictures of you.”
She then emphasised the point, repeating, “Clear pictures.”
Notably, Cardi B has not made an official statement following Offset’s shooting, with reports so far coming mainly from social media.
Offset was shot in an incident outside a casino in Seminole, Florida on Monday.