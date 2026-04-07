Michigan Wolverines defeat UConn to win 2026 NCAA National Championship

The Michigan Wolverines completed an extraordinary journey on Monday night defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 to claim the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.
In a gritty battle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Michigan relied on a stifling defense to secure their first title in thirty-six years.
The game was a defensive struggle early on with Michigan missing their first eight three-point attempts.
However, the momentum shifted when star point guard and Final Four MVP Elliot Cadeau sank a critical long-range shot with thirteen minutes remaining.
Cadeau, who finished with 19 points, later remarked:
“It just feels great being able to do this with the people I love. Nobody cared about stats the entire season, nobody cared about anything but winning.”
UConn fought back late cutting the lead to four in the final minute but Michigan held firm to end the Big Ten’s long title drought.
Standing on the podium as the nets were cut down, head coach Dusty May was visibly moved by his team’s achievement, stating, “It still doesn’t feel real. These guys have done it all year.”
This historic win marks a new era for Michigan basketball.