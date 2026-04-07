Salman Khan defends Rajpal Yadav after Chetak Screen Awards controversy 

Salman Khan has defended Rajpal Yadav after his appearance at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards ceremony.
The Indian actor and comedian was brutally mocked at the star-studded event, which took place last week, in the wake of his cheque controversy.
After the video resurfaced on social media, Khan took to his X account on Tuesday, April 7, to address the matter and support the actor during his difficult time.
“You have been working for 30 years, and we have all repeated to you again and again because you know your work and bring value,” the Indian superstar added.
The Sikandar actor further boosted Yadav’s confidence as he said, “You will get a lot of work, and it will be at this dollar rate and will keep coming. The truth is this.”
For those who missed out, during the prestigious Indian event, Rajpal Yadav was trolled by the host over his ongoing bounced cheque controversy, which left him in an uncomfortable position.
Earlier this year, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was convicted in a cheque bounce case by the Delhi High Court, where he was held accountable for defaulting on a repayment to Murli Projects Pvt Ltd.