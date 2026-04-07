Prince William, Kate strongly react as Sarah Ferguson 'secretly' meets Andrew

Kate Middleton and Prince William have left stunned with Sarah Ferguson's shocking return to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
After almost four months of staying completely out of the public eye, Fergie has made a silent comeback in her ex-husband's life - who has been living a lonely life at Wood Farm in Sandringham estate, Norfolk.
As per sources, The former Duke of York was joined by his ex-wife on various occasions as she secretly entered into Royal property using sneaky ways every time.
Now, reacting to Sarah's shocking reappearance after mysteious hiding, The Prince and Princess have expressed deep "concern", per the insiders.
"William and Kate were absolutely furious when they found out. This wasn’t just discreet, it was covert. That’s what has really rattled William and Kate," told the source.
"They are livid because they feel like they’ve been trying to draw a clear line under this situation, and yet things like this are still happening behind their backs," they added.
"The presence of Andrew and Sarah, even quietly, represents a risk. Every time they’re still in the frame, even behind the scenes, it prevents the family from fully moving on," the source noted.