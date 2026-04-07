News
News

Prince William, Kate strongly react as Sarah Ferguson 'secretly' meets Andrew

The Prince and Princess of Wales had scathing response on Sarah Ferguson's sneaking into Royal property

Prince William, Kate strongly react as Sarah Ferguson secretly meets Andrew
Prince William, Kate strongly react as Sarah Ferguson 'secretly' meets Andrew

Kate Middleton and Prince William have left stunned with Sarah Ferguson's shocking return to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

After almost four months of staying completely out of the public eye, Fergie has made a silent comeback in her ex-husband's life - who has been living a lonely life at Wood Farm in Sandringham estate, Norfolk.

As per sources, The former Duke of York was joined by his ex-wife on various occasions as she secretly entered into Royal property using sneaky ways every time.

Now, reacting to Sarah's shocking reappearance after mysteious hiding, The Prince and Princess have expressed deep "concern", per the insiders.

"William and Kate were absolutely furious when they found out. This wasn’t just discreet, it was covert. That’s what has really rattled William and Kate," told the source.

"They are livid because they feel like they’ve been trying to draw a clear line under this situation, and yet things like this are still happening behind their backs," they added.

"The presence of Andrew and Sarah, even quietly, represents a risk. Every time they’re still in the frame, even behind the scenes, it prevents the family from fully moving on," the source noted.

Sarah Ferguson returns home to Andrew in sneaky removal van: Shocking details revealed
Sarah Ferguson returns home to Andrew in sneaky removal van: Shocking details revealed
Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout
Sarah Ferguson says USA 'threatened' her amid Epstein fallout
Royal Family in dilemma as Harry, William tensions resurface ahead of key event
Royal Family in dilemma as Harry, William tensions resurface ahead of key event
Meghan Markle accused of giving 'sinister' touch to Lilibet's Easter video
Meghan Markle accused of giving 'sinister' touch to Lilibet's Easter video
Royal Family braces for fresh controversy as Andrew 'smuggles' woman into new home
Royal Family braces for fresh controversy as Andrew 'smuggles' woman into new home
Andrew 'tests' King Charles' patience with bold demands amid escalating tensions
Andrew 'tests' King Charles' patience with bold demands amid escalating tensions
Peter Phillips' daughters meet with future stepsister ahead of royal wedding
Peter Phillips' daughters meet with future stepsister ahead of royal wedding
Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles
Prince William close friend makes bombshell claim comparing him to King Charles
King Charles, Prince Louis playful moment wins internet after Archie’s skiing video
King Charles, Prince Louis playful moment wins internet after Archie’s skiing video
Andrew finally steps out following protester scare at Marsh Farm home
Andrew finally steps out following protester scare at Marsh Farm home
Meghan Markle drops sweet clips of Archie, Lilibet’s Easter egg hunt
Meghan Markle drops sweet clips of Archie, Lilibet’s Easter egg hunt
Duchess Sophie pulls out of royal Easter service at last minute: Here's why
Duchess Sophie pulls out of royal Easter service at last minute: Here's why

Popular News

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday
2 minutes ago
Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’

Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’
39 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

52 minutes ago