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Janai Norman's abrupt exit from 'GMA' sparks outrage toward ABC

'Good Morning America' co-anchor Janai Norman announces sudden departure from ABC show after 15 years

Janai Normans abrupt exit from GMA sparks outrage toward ABC
Janai Norman's abrupt exit from 'GMA' sparks outrage toward ABC

Janai Norman has parted ways with Good Morning America in a shocking new update.

The morning show co-anchor took to Instagram over the weekend to announce her exit from the TV program after 15 years of working.

Her emotional announcement came after her abrupt on-air exit from Good Morning America weekend show following contract non-renewal.

In the video update, the 36-year-old American journalist said, “I hope that we’d have more time. It’s been hard on me that our time was cut short. I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community."

Norman expressed that what really breaks her heart was the fact that she did not "get to say goodbye" to fans.

"I’m so sorry … It would’ve been fun,” she added.

However, the TV presenter still managed to find positivity in everything that happened, noting that she could finally spend more time with her young children.

"But I have these three young kids and I have worked weekends their whole lives and so now, they get more of me. And that is worth everything,” she explained.

Norman concluded, "So stay tuned. I’m sorry. I feel you. And thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words. I have needed it and I appreciate it."

The shocking announcement sparked fierce outrage toward ABC, as fans expressed disappointment over Janai Norman's contract non-renewal.

"This is SUCH a loss. What is ABC/GMA thinking?!" commented a first.

Another slammed, "SHAME ON ABC and GMA Weekends."

"I won't watch weekends again boycott," a third declared.

Janai Norman’s confirmation came two days after the independent daily newsletter Status reported that her contract had expired and would not be renewed.

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