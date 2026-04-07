'Pathaan' director calls out Zakir Khan over 'Dhurandhar' jealousy remark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is having quite a successful run and comedian Zakir Khan has landed in hot water after he made a remark about the film in a Bollywood award show.
During his recent hosting gig, Zakir said in his now-viral monologue that the industry is jealous of Dhurandhar's success.
The comment did not sit well with a number of people, including Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan, War and the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-led action project, King.
"Film mein aag lagi Lyari mein aur yahan duaa udaa Bandra se Juhu mein [In the film, Lyari was on fire, but the smoke was observed from Bandra to Juhu]," quipped the comedian.
Following the comment, Siddharth turned to his X account, penning, "Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB's [all-time blockbusters] since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution."
Moreover, Ameesha Patel also reacted to the viral comment, citing actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Salman Khan, who gave Bollywood mega hits before Dhurandhar.
The actor wrote, "Dude, stop spreading NEGATIVITY! film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, Salman, Sunny, Hrithik, Ajay etc have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. Chill."
"Gadar bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge [They have shown their power for several years and will do so in the future as well]," she added.