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Shah Rukh Khan turns down cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' for major reason

The 'Jawan' star shares big reason as he declines making a special appearance in Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer 2'

Shah Rukh Khan turns down cameo in Rajinikanths Jailer 2 for major reason
Shah Rukh Khan turns down cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' for major reason

Shah Rukh Khan isn't on board with making a cameo in Rajinikanth's upcoming anticipated film.

In its latest news update, Pinkvilla reported on Tuesday, April 7, that the Chak De India star has declines to make a special appearance in Jailer 2.

As per the report, the Bollywood superstar has politely turned down the request in order to keep his complete focus on his eagerly awaited film King.

It is suggested that the reason behind Khan's big decision is that he is limiting his on-screen presence so that his upcoming movie gets all the due spotlight when released, as it will mark his daughter, Suhana Khan's, big-screen launch.

"The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana’s big-screen launch," told an insider.

They continued to share, "In a respectful conversation with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer could be aligned post King, as he wanted his appearance to remain exclusive to that film."

"He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before," they added.

It was also noted that the Veer Zaara actor personally called Rajinikanth to express his admiration, and assuring him that "he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future."

Furthermore, Jailer 2 makers are reportedly seeking another A-list star for guest appearance in the film.

Jailer 2 release date and cast:

Jailer 2, scheduled to release on June 12, 2026, stars Rajinikanth, S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vidya Balan, and Anna Rajan.

It will also include special appearance of Mithun Chakraborty, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vinayakan.

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