Ray Stevens breaks his neck in shocking fall, rushed to hospital

Country legend, Ray Stevens, was hospitalised after suffering a fall.
As reported by PEOPLE, the Grammy winner suffered a fall on Sunday, March 29, that left him with a broken neck, following which he was hospitalised and is "now recovering at home".
He has since been advised by doctors to wear a neck brace for "approximately four weeks".
"Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery," the statement provided to the outlet read.
Meanwhile, Stevens' upcoming album Favorites Old & New, which is due Friday, April 10, is set to be released as per the schedule.
The 13-track collection "features a curated mix of beloved standards alongside new selections from a range of talented songwriters", per the release.
Favorites Old & New will feature classics including The Look of Love, Come Rain or Come Shine, and It Had To Be You.
According to the release, It's Me Again, Margaret singer was recovering "after undergoing minimally invasive heart surgery".
He went to a Nashville hospital after he "complained of chest pain," where he underwent a heart catheterisation procedure, where he discovered that the chest pain he suffered was a minor heart attack.
While Stevens' surgery was successful, he cancelled his performances at the CabaRay Showroom in West Nashville at the time.