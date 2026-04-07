Vanity Fair under fire for editing Chloe Fineman’s troubling summer camp story

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman found herself in trouble after sharing a horror summer camp story in a Vanity Fair video.
In a video titled "'SNL' Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other", Fineman revealed that she "pantsed" a six-year-old boy when she was working at a summer camp as a teen and was fired from her job, drawing a massive reaction from her fellow castmates.
Following backlash on the video, Vanity Fair edited out some of the details from the story and awkward reactions of the cast members, including Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline and James Austin Johnson.
Discussing a job where she was fired and then re-hired, Fineman said, "I was fired as a camp counsellor. I pantsed a boy."
Explaining the story, the 37-year-old shared that the boy would lift her shirt all the time when asking for a hug, noting, "It was a different time."
"And then I was like, 'I'm going to get back at you.' And so we were on a hike and I was like, 'Hey, Ollie, go look over there. It’s a hawk.' He looked and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired."
In a now edited video, it is not mentioned that the boy was six years old and the original video also showed Padilla telling Fineman, "Oh, honey, I think you’re on a list somewhere."
The Internet reacts to Chloe Fineman's story:
The internet was flooded with netizens calling out Vanity Fair and Fineman after the editing, with one user on X penning, "I hope that his family comes forward, sues her and Vanity Fair."
Another user added, "she could just pretend for the rest of her life this never happened, yet she's telling it to her SNL coworkers on Vanity Fair."
A third post also questioned the point of sharing such story, noting, "admitting this in an interview is crazy."
"Why did she bring this up as if ppl were gonna find it normal," a fourth user asked.
Another X reaction read, "so she sexually harassed a child and vanity fair is trying to cover it up….? white woman can get away with anything omg."