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Lindsey Buckingham's stalker slammed with 7 criminal charges after horrifying attack

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham's alleged stalker faces multiple counts of criminal offenses

Lindsey Buckinghams stalker slammed with 7 criminal charges after horrifying attack
Lindsey Buckingham's stalker slammed with 7 criminal charges after horrifying attack

Lindsey Buckingham's alleged stalker has finally been charged with criminal offenses.

On Tuesday, April 7, Page Six reported that the person, accused of stalking the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, has been charged with seven counts of felonies after attacking the musician with an unknown substance outside a California office building.

As per the court documents, the stalker, 54-year-old Michelle Dick, is now facing seven criminal charges, including two counts of stalking, two counts of threats to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and battery.

The criminal acts span from October 2021 and continued until last month, with the arrest taking place on April 3, 2026.

Last week, the Grammy winner was attacked by a woman in Santa Monica, California, as a stalker threw unknown substance at him in a horrifying incident.

It is worth noting that Michelle Dick claims to be Lindsey Buckingham's biological child.

In December 2024, the guitarist filed a request for restraining order against Michelle, stating, "I am afraid her conduct may escalate into something physically dangerous to me and my family."

He claimed that the harassment began in 2021 when Michelle got "ahold of my wife Kristen's business cell phone number and called the number dozens of times a day sometimes, leaving long drawn-out messages that included the claim that she was my child and threats to kill me and my family."

Notably, a Los Angeles County judge has now issued a warrant for Michelle Dick's arrest and set bail at $300,000.

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