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Offset first photos since shooting incident released after Lil Tjay arrest: Fans react

Offset's distressing photos on wheelchair after being shot by Lil Tjay draw surprising reactions

Offset first photos since shooting incident released after Lil Tjay arrest: Fans react
Offset first photos since shooting incident released after Lil Tjay arrest: Fans react

Shocking new hospital photos of Offset have sparked a frenzy online.

The Open It Up rapper was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday evening, April 6, igniting a chaos all over the internet.

Shortly after the incident, a video began circulating on social media, showing Offset having a heated argument with Lil Tjay, who then pulled out his gun to fire at Cardi B's ex-husband.

Now, TMZ has shared shocking photos showing Offset's first look from the hospital.

The snaps feature him on a wheelchair in a hospital gown, smoking cigarettes.

In the images, the Without Warning rapper appeared distressed as he was seen placing his hand on his head while being in a deep thought.

Fans react to Offset's first look from hospital:

On TMZ's Instagram post, fans flooded the comments with their wild reactions, as some expressed concern for Offset, while others quipped seeing him casually smoking after the disturbing incident.

"He's ready to get back to the Casino," quipped one, while another laughed, "This is definitely gonna be a meme."

A third sarcastically stated, "Somebody UPSET with Offset."

"Sometimes you gotta get shot to win yo woman back I understand it lol," added a fourth of Cardi B's reaction to the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed concern for the rapper and his privacy in the comments.

One of them penned, "This just a cry for help."

"Normalize privacy when ppl are going through something!" said a second.

A third questioned, "Why is he smoking whilst still in recovery? Isn't that bad?"

Notably, Lil Tjay has been arrested and is in custody at the Broward County Jail, charged with misdemeanour disorderly conduct-affray.

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