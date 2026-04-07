Wireless Festival cancelled after UK government blocks Kanye West entry

Kanye West has been blocked from entering the UK, which has led to the cancellation of Wireless Festival.
Confirming the decision to the BBC, the British government said that the move to "refuse permission was made on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good".
In a statement, the festival noted, "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom."
"As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders," it added.
This comes in light of massive backlash after it was announced that the American rapper would be headlining the Wireless Festival in London following his long history of antisemitic remarks.
Last year he also released a song titled Heil Hitler and sold t-shirts featuring a swastika on his clothing website.
He has since apologised for his antisemitic statements and shared details of his mental health struggles and bipolar disorder.
However, the British music industry and general public are still vary about West's appearance at the festival with Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling it "deeply concerning".
Moreover, sponsors including Pepsi and Diageo pulled out of Wireless after promoter Festival Republic announced West's inclusion in the lineup.
On Tuesday, West released a statement to the BBC saying he "would be grateful" to meet leading members of the Jewish community in Britain.
He said that he wants to come to London with the intention of "unity, peace and love...I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here".