Kanye West under fire as top star urges brands to ditch Wireless Fest after Pepsi exit

Amid the ongoing chaos after Pepsi withdrew its sponsorship from the 2026 Wireless Festival due to Kanye West, he has been hit with another major shock.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 6, David Schwimmer released a fiery statement, lauding Pepsi's decision to cut ties with the London event while slamming the Bully rapper for his controversial antisemitic remarks.
The multinational beverage company decided to back off from the Wireless Festival after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was announced to be headlining the three-day event.
In his statement, the Friends star wrote, "Thanks Pepsi, PayPal & Diageo. It's great to see companies with moral clarity. These brands have pulled sponsorship of Wireless Festival, which disgraced itself recently by scheduling Ye (formerly Kanye West) to headline."
"Unlike Wireless and Festival Republic, they decided not to platform an artist who became one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world -- while the other orgs seek only to profit from one," he continued.
Schwimmer further noted, "For years, Ye used his considerable celebrity to promote hate and violence against Jews, spreading antisemitic lies and stereotypes to his 33 million followers -- more than twice the number of Jewish people alive today."
Continuing his statement, the 59-year-old American actor mentioned Ye's "rightly banned" song Heil Hitler, slamming that if the rapper was actually ashamed of his acts, he would have pulled the track bach, which he did not.
The actor went on to claim that Kim Kardashian's ex-husband's apology was mere a part of a PR scheme to clear his controversial image ahead of his "long planned return to the stage," referencing his SoFi Stadium concert and the upcoming performances at the Wireless Festival.
"An apology letter is just that: Words on paper. An advertisement, generating publicity before a concert tour. It does not erase years of abuse. I believe in forgiveness, but it takes much more than this. Then again, I do not profit from his appearing at Wireless," added the Band of Brothers actor.
"Until Ye demonstrates a commitment to building back trust -- not only with the Jewish community, but with ALL the fans he left heartbroken and disappointed by his hateful rhetoric the last several years he should not be granted a platform to perform."
Concluding his message, David Schwimmer urged other brands, who are sponsoring Wireless Festival, to reach the same conclusion as Pepsi, PayPal, and Diageo.
"To do so is to be tacitly complicit in what these companies know to be wrong, unethical and immoral. I hope Budweiser, Beat Box Beverages, Drip water and Big Green Coach come to the same conclusion," he stated.
Kanye West is scheduled to lead the rap and R&B event from July 10 to 12, 2026, at Finsbury Park.