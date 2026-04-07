Andrew spotted strolling after discreetly welcoming Sarah Ferguson back home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor broke his cover to step out for a solo stroll.
According to GB News' Tuesday, April 7 update, the former Duke of York was spotted taking a walk across a field on the Sandringham estate after making a scandalous move.
The former prince recently sneaked his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, into his permanent new residence, Marsh Farm, amid their ongoing scrutiny and controversies linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
In his latest appearance, Andrew was seen strolling across a path from his current and temporary home Wood Farm to his new residence Marsh Farm.
For the walk, King Charles' younger brother opted to wear a green jacket, despite the warm weather.
According to an insider, Sarah Ferguson sneakily got in and out of the royal residence to meet Andrew using a "removan van."
"Sarah has been to Wood Farm on different occasions, and has been a rock to Andrew," claimed the source.
They continued, "On one occasion, she was brought in the back of Andrew’s car, hidden in the footwell and under a blanket."
"The second time, the staff said she came in via a removals van," the source further stated.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to permanently move into Marsh Farm this month.