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Andrew spotted strolling after discreetly welcoming Sarah Ferguson back home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes first appearance after secretly bringing Sarah Ferguson back into his residence

Andrew spotted strolling after discreetly welcoming Sarah Ferguson back home
Andrew spotted strolling after discreetly welcoming Sarah Ferguson back home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor broke his cover to step out for a solo stroll.

According to GB News' Tuesday, April 7 update, the former Duke of York was spotted taking a walk across a field on the Sandringham estate after making a scandalous move.

The former prince recently sneaked his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, into his permanent new residence, Marsh Farm, amid their ongoing scrutiny and controversies linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

In his latest appearance, Andrew was seen strolling across a path from his current and temporary home Wood Farm to his new residence Marsh Farm.

For the walk, King Charles' younger brother opted to wear a green jacket, despite the warm weather.

According to an insider, Sarah Ferguson sneakily got in and out of the royal residence to meet Andrew using a "removan van."

"Sarah has been to Wood Farm on different occasions, and has been a rock to Andrew," claimed the source.

They continued, "On one occasion, she was brought in the back of Andrew’s car, hidden in the footwell and under a blanket."

"The second time, the staff said she came in via a removals van," the source further stated.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to permanently move into Marsh Farm this month.

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