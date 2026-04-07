News
News

Sia to pay estranged husband over $40K a month in child support amid divorce

The 'Snowman' singer and her husband, Daniel Bernad, have reached a new child support settlement

Sia to pay estranged husband over $40K a month in child support amid divorce
Sia to pay estranged husband over $40K a month in child support amid divorce 

Sia and her estranged husband Daniel Bernad have reached a new child support agreement for their son.

According to court documents filed in LA County Superior Court, the Cheap Thrills hitmaker will pay Bernad $42,500 per month in child support for their son, Somersault Wonder Bernad.

Sia and Bernard welcomed their son on March 27, 2024.

The payments began on April 1 and will continue until their child turns 18, and if he is still attending high school full time, then until he graduates or turns 19.

Moreover, the payment could be discontinued under certain conditions, including marriage, death, emancipation or a further court order.

Besides the monthly payments, Sia is responsible for covering private school tuition, agreed-upon extracurricular activities and uninsured healthcare costs.

The agreement also covers provisions to secure the child's financial future. Sia is required to maintain a $5 million life insurance policy naming her son as beneficiary or establish a trust to provide equivalent support if she dies before he reaches adulthood.

While the legal custody of their son will be shared, the physical custody will be observed according to a set schedule.

As per the agreement, the husband will have custody on occasions including Father's Day and parts of Hanukkah, while Sia will have custody on Mother's Day, Easter and Christmas.

The settlement came amid an ongoing divorce between the pair. Sia filed for divorce from Bernad in March 2025. The former couple tied the knot in 2022.

Notably, Sia is also mother to two boys, whom she adopted in 2019 when they were 18 years old.

Wireless Festival cancelled after UK government blocks Kanye West entry
Wireless Festival cancelled after UK government blocks Kanye West entry
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official
Hailey Bieber grows business with husband Justin in surprise collaboration
Hailey Bieber grows business with husband Justin in surprise collaboration
Kanye West under fire as top star urges brands to ditch Wireless Fest after Pepsi exit
Kanye West under fire as top star urges brands to ditch Wireless Fest after Pepsi exit
Vanity Fair under fire for editing Chloe Fineman’s troubling summer camp story
Vanity Fair under fire for editing Chloe Fineman’s troubling summer camp story
Offset’s final moments before shooting incident leaves fans in shock
Offset’s final moments before shooting incident leaves fans in shock
Kanye West breaks silence with huge offer as Wireless festival chaos peaks
Kanye West breaks silence with huge offer as Wireless festival chaos peaks
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'personal win' after Blake Lively rejects Justin Baldoni deal
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'personal win' after Blake Lively rejects Justin Baldoni deal
Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez enjoys first Easter as 'Mrs. Blanco' despite pregnancy rumours
Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Cardi B speaks out in tears amid Offset shooting scare
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Lil Tjay breaks silence on Offset shooting incident, clears air on his 'involvement'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to court trial after settlement talks fail

Popular News

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday

Pedro Pascal 'beau' Rafael Olarra marks special day just days after actor's 51st birthday
32 seconds ago
Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’

Trump drops Canada annexation plan? ‘I can’t deal with 200 years of history’
37 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make rocky start as romance goes official

51 minutes ago