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King Charles marks momentous milestone after Andrew's scandalous new move

The British king celebrates major milestone while Andrew once again makes headlines for shocking controversy

King Charles marks momentous milestone after Andrews scandalous new move
King Charles marks momentous milestone after Andrew's scandalous new move

Despite all the chaos, King Charles has celebrated a momentous milestone.

On Tuesday, April 7, the British monarch marked the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust in a delightful post shared on the charity's official Instagram handle.

The King's Trust is a U.K.-based charity founded in 1976 by King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track.

It helps people aged 11 to 30 to build confidence, get a job or launch a business.

The post featured a nine-slide gallery showing throwback photos, giving fans peeks into five decades of working for young people.

"50 years ago The King's Trust was founded Let's take a look back through 5 decades of working for young people," read the caption.

It continued, "Since 1976, we've helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK - and around the world to build their futures and achieve their dreams."

"Thank you to everyone who's been part of our journey so far. Here's to the next 50 years," concluded the statement.

This special milestone comes after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor brought new humiliation to the Royal Family with his latest scandalous move.

According to a source speaking to Radar Online, the former Duke of York, who has been ordered to move out from his temporary residence Wood Farm to permanent home Marsh Farm, was spotted "smuggling" a woman into his new house while being under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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