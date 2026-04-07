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Sarah Ferguson returns home to Andrew in sneaky removal van: Shocking details revealed

Sarah Ferguson joins ex Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after months of disappearnce

Sarah Ferguson returns home to Andrew in sneaky removal van: Shocking details revealed
Sarah Ferguson returns home to Andrew in sneaky removal van: Shocking details revealed

Sarah Ferguson's mysterious disappearance has reportedly come to an end with her shocking return.

The former Duchess of York, who has been completely out of the public eye since December last year, is believed to have visited her ex-husband, Andrew at Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk, on multiple occasions.

As per the insiders close to the disgraced couple, Sarah sneakily got in and out of the royal residence to meet Andrew using a "removan van".

"Sarah has been to Wood Farm on different occasions, and has been a rock to Andrew," claimed the source.

They continued, "On one occasion, she was brought in the back of Andrew’s car, hidden in the footwell and under a blanket."

"The second time, the staff said she came in via a removals van," added the insider.

This shocking update, which is yet to be confirmed by official spokesperson on behalf of the disgraced royal, came just two days after Royal Family's Easter Service at St George Chapel at Windsor Castle.

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