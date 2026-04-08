News
News

How Kris Jenner turned into a lucky charm for Chinese Gen Z

Chinese social media has been flooded with the edits and pictures of Kris Jenner

How Kris Jenner turned into a lucky charm for Chinese Gen Z
How Kris Jenner turned into a lucky charm for Chinese Gen Z

Kris Jenner has taken over the internet in China after her face was seen plastered at every corner of the nation's social media platforms as a new digital good luck charm.

Hundreds of thousands of posts have been shared on Chinese social media as users hope for prosperity and good fortune.

This is because the younger Chinese generation sees the global star as the architect of a family empire who built their fortune.

Young people in China hoping to boost their chances of success are channelling the wealthy "momager" energy to manifest their own prosperous future.

Kris Jenner edits on Chinese social media

Snaps of Kris have been circulating across Chinese platforms, including Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and Weibo, where Gen Z users are using the reality TV star as their profile pictures or screen wallpapers.

Kris Jenner as wallpaper in China
Kris Jenner as wallpaper in China 

The users are also editing Kris as a CEO in a suit, a doctor in a white coat, or a Ph.D. student in a graduation gown, reflecting different goals of the younger generation.

Kris Jenner edits
Kris Jenner edits 

Clicks of Kris, who is believed to have a net worth of over $200 million, are often edited with dollar bills or captioned in English with phrases such as "Let's manifest" or "Keep rich, stay slay".

Kris Jenner edits
Kris Jenner edits 

On RedNote, a hashtag that translates to #KrisJennerManifestation has garnered over 3 million views, and more than 99,000 posts linked to the 70-year-old have been shared, with thousands of users changing their profile pictures to the new face of wealth.

Meant to be playful, the desire for good luck, however, is entirely serious, as young people in China, who face a cutthroat job market and intense competition, are not missing any chance to bag a secure future.

Kris Jenner in China

Kris Jenner, the mother of Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, is not known to have ever visited China. 

However, in the country, she is well known as the mastermind of her family's entertainment and business empire. 

Social media users have nicknamed her the "Empress Dowager", a reference to the woman who ruled China through her young son during the Qing Dynasty in the late 19th century.

As reported by NBC, Chinese influencer Marcelo Wang, who teaches Mandarin and explains Chinese pop culture to an international audience, said in a video that Kris is popular in China because she is "one of the hardest-working businesswomen in the US and Chinese people really respect hard work".

Kris Jenner reacting to the trend

Kris herself has acknowledged the trend, as she penned in a comment, "You're ALL doing amazing, sweetie!!!!" on one of Wang's Instagram videos in a reference to her catchphrase from the family's reality shows.

Chinese Gen Z traditions to attract wealth

Kris is the latest edition to the long-running tradition of the younger generation of China, who manifest fortune and wealth.

Other symbolic gestures include using phone cases featuring the Chinese god of wealth, reposting images of golden fish that are traditionally associated with prosperity, and visiting temples to pray for success in their careers, studies or relationships.

As the Year of the Horse came around this year, some Chinese decorated their homes with pictures of Draco Malfoy, a character in the Harry Potter movies, because "Malfoy" sounds like "lucky horse" in Chinese.

Blake Lively finds solace in 'honourable' project amid Justin Baldoni controversy
Blake Lively finds solace in 'honourable' project amid Justin Baldoni controversy
Kanye West honest reaction on UK ban revealed
Kanye West honest reaction on UK ban revealed
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West UK ban, reveals her 'biggest fear'
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West UK ban, reveals her 'biggest fear'
Offset shooting: Police make shocking revelations about Lil Tjay involvement
Offset shooting: Police make shocking revelations about Lil Tjay involvement
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney reunite as 'Euphoria' Season 3 release date nears
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney reunite as 'Euphoria' Season 3 release date nears
Sabrina Carpenter drops bombshell on queer audience power ahead of Coachella
Sabrina Carpenter drops bombshell on queer audience power ahead of Coachella
Aubrey Plaza pregnant at 41: Actress expecting first child with Chris Abbott
Aubrey Plaza pregnant at 41: Actress expecting first child with Chris Abbott
Offset first photos since shooting incident released after Lil Tjay arrest: Fans react
Offset first photos since shooting incident released after Lil Tjay arrest: Fans react
Ray Stevens breaks his neck in shocking fall, rushed to hospital
Ray Stevens breaks his neck in shocking fall, rushed to hospital
Lindsey Buckingham's stalker slammed with 7 criminal charges after horrifying attack
Lindsey Buckingham's stalker slammed with 7 criminal charges after horrifying attack
Olivia Rodrigo makes big announcement ahead of album release
Olivia Rodrigo makes big announcement ahead of album release
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested after Offset shooting at Florida casino
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested after Offset shooting at Florida casino

Popular News

Has Andrew moved to Marsh Farm? Details of his current status revealed

Has Andrew moved to Marsh Farm? Details of his current status revealed
an hour ago
Zareen Khan in grief as her mother passes away at 65: Cause of death revealed

Zareen Khan in grief as her mother passes away at 65: Cause of death revealed
2 hours ago
Georgia Elections: Trump-backed Clay Fuller wins majority as Republican Party leads

Georgia Elections: Trump-backed Clay Fuller wins majority as Republican Party leads
2 hours ago