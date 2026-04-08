How Kris Jenner turned into a lucky charm for Chinese Gen Z

Kris Jenner has taken over the internet in China after her face was seen plastered at every corner of the nation's social media platforms as a new digital good luck charm.
Hundreds of thousands of posts have been shared on Chinese social media as users hope for prosperity and good fortune.
This is because the younger Chinese generation sees the global star as the architect of a family empire who built their fortune.
Young people in China hoping to boost their chances of success are channelling the wealthy "momager" energy to manifest their own prosperous future.
Kris Jenner edits on Chinese social media
Snaps of Kris have been circulating across Chinese platforms, including Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and Weibo, where Gen Z users are using the reality TV star as their profile pictures or screen wallpapers.
The users are also editing Kris as a CEO in a suit, a doctor in a white coat, or a Ph.D. student in a graduation gown, reflecting different goals of the younger generation.
Clicks of Kris, who is believed to have a net worth of over $200 million, are often edited with dollar bills or captioned in English with phrases such as "Let's manifest" or "Keep rich, stay slay".
On RedNote, a hashtag that translates to #KrisJennerManifestation has garnered over 3 million views, and more than 99,000 posts linked to the 70-year-old have been shared, with thousands of users changing their profile pictures to the new face of wealth.
Meant to be playful, the desire for good luck, however, is entirely serious, as young people in China, who face a cutthroat job market and intense competition, are not missing any chance to bag a secure future.
Kris Jenner in China
Kris Jenner, the mother of Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, is not known to have ever visited China.
However, in the country, she is well known as the mastermind of her family's entertainment and business empire.
Social media users have nicknamed her the "Empress Dowager", a reference to the woman who ruled China through her young son during the Qing Dynasty in the late 19th century.
As reported by NBC, Chinese influencer Marcelo Wang, who teaches Mandarin and explains Chinese pop culture to an international audience, said in a video that Kris is popular in China because she is "one of the hardest-working businesswomen in the US and Chinese people really respect hard work".
Kris Jenner reacting to the trend
Kris herself has acknowledged the trend, as she penned in a comment, "You're ALL doing amazing, sweetie!!!!" on one of Wang's Instagram videos in a reference to her catchphrase from the family's reality shows.
Chinese Gen Z traditions to attract wealth
Kris is the latest edition to the long-running tradition of the younger generation of China, who manifest fortune and wealth.
Other symbolic gestures include using phone cases featuring the Chinese god of wealth, reposting images of golden fish that are traditionally associated with prosperity, and visiting temples to pray for success in their careers, studies or relationships.
As the Year of the Horse came around this year, some Chinese decorated their homes with pictures of Draco Malfoy, a character in the Harry Potter movies, because "Malfoy" sounds like "lucky horse" in Chinese.