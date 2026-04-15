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Pedro Pascal's best roles ranked: From 'The Last of Us' to 'Narcos'

Here’s a list of Pedro Pascal’s best performances that turned him into a global star

From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Narcos’: Pedro Pascal’s top performances that captivated fans
From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Narcos’: Pedro Pascal’s top performances that captivated fans

Pedro Pascal, 51, who is currently making headlines across social media due to his alleged brewing romance with Rafael Olarra, and winning over audiences with his versatility and charm.

Whether it’s blockbuster franchises or emotionally driven dramas, the 51-year-old captured tremendous attention with outstanding acting skills. From intense action roles to emotional characters, Pascal captivated audiences worldwide.

Top 10 worth-watching Pedro Pascal movies 

If you’re finding some of his best movies so far, Daily Jang has got you covered with his 10 standout performances that showcase his excellent talent.

The Last of Us

A post-apocalyptic series, released in 2023, based on the hit video game, set in a world ravaged by a life-threatening fungal outbreak.

This follows a smuggler and a teenage girl on a journey with plenty of obstacles, blending survival with deeply emotional storytelling.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

Due to Pedro Pascal's charismatic performance, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and also received some other honours.

The Mandalorian

A lone bounty hunter’s journey evolves into a tale of loyalty and redemption, as Din Djarin establishes a never-ending bond with Grogu, redefining his purpose in a dangerous galaxy.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

Game of Thrones

A film revolves around a brutal struggle for power ends with shattered alliances and unexpected rulers, leaving behind a legacy of betrayal, ambition, and expensive cost of the Iran Throne.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

Narcos

The fall and rise of robust drug cartels exposes the worst realities of crime, corruption, and law enforcement, underscoring how violence and power shape lives across Colombia.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

Notably, Narcos worked as a significant turning point in Pedro Pascal's career, where he portrayed a character of DEA agent Javier Peña, capturing many hearts with performance amid the chaos of Colombia’s drug war.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Blending actor and humour, Nicolas Cage confronts his own identity in an adventure in the widel praised film that celebrates friendship, embracing one’s legacy in unexpected ways.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

When global threats rise, spies unite across borders, proving that loyalty, courage, and teamwork can always emerge stronger even when the world is dominated by unconventional villains.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

Prospect

In a hostile alien environment, a sci-fi, showing survival becomes a test of trust and morality, as unlikely allies navigate danger and greed, finding humanity in harsh circumstances

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall’s quest for justice turns personal, delivering a powerful message regarding loyalty, revenge, and protecting the vulnerable while battling everything with his own past.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

Triple Frontier

A high-risk heist spirals into chaos, revealing greed’s destructive power as former soldiers face moral dilemmas and consequences that test their loyalty and strength.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos

We Can Be Heroes

A lighthearted film that shows young heroes immense courage that helped in building their lives, proving that the result of courage and teamwork can save the world, as they become independent and discover their own unique strengths.

Pedro Pascals best roles ranked: From The Last of Us to Narcos


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