Oscars 2027: Academy drops date with surprise twist

The Academy recently dropped the dates for the 99th Oscars ceremony with a surprise twist in the scheduling.
As we all know, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences always take place on the same date, March 15.
However, next year, the 99th Oscars ceremony will take place on March 14, 2027.
The Academy in a tweet on X, on Wednesday, April 8, revealed, “Mark your calendars! The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027.”
The tweet added, “Nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027.”
According to the tweet, the voting for nominations will commence at 9 AM PT on December 7, 2026, concluding four days later on December 11, at 5 PM PT.
The Oscars shortlists will be revealed on December 15, 2026.
Moreover, the Oscars ceremony will then move to early March in 2028. It will be held on Sunday, March 5.
However, both shows will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
It’s worth mentioning here that it marks an earlier-than-usual scheduling with a notable shift in the awards calendar.
The Oscars previously announced that these will be the final Oscars ceremonies held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and broadcast on ABC.
From 2029, the show will move to downtown Los Angeles’ LA LIVE complex and will begin streaming on YouTube.