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Deepika Padukone finally breaks ice on her 'Dhurandhar 2' silence

Deepika Padukone addresses her silence on 'Dhurandhar The Revenge'

Deepika Padukone finally breaks ice on her Dhurandhar 2 silence
Deepika Padukone finally breaks ice on her 'Dhurandhar 2' silence

Deepika Padukone finally broke her prolonged silence on her husband Ranveer Singh's highly successful movie, Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Since the release of the Dhurandhar sequel, the 40-year-old actress has maintained her silence and never reacted to any news related to the action spy movie’s record-breaking success.

Her silence was quite loud among the social media users, questioning why the Singham Again actress hadn’t publicly reacted to her husband’s hit film or attended its screening in Mumbai.

However, things took an interesting turn when Padukone not only addressed a specific comment on social media but also gave a befitting response.

An Instagram user asked the Pathaan star, who will next star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, whether her absence was intentional or simply overanalysed.

Deepika Padukone addresses her silence on Dhurandhar The Revenge
Deepika Padukone addresses her silence on 'Dhurandhar The Revenge'

To which, Padukone, responded, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”

Her witty reply received support from the fans, with many pointing out that public displays on social media don’t define personal relationships.

It’s worth mentioning here Deepika Padukone’s husband is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar franchise.

Ranveer Singh’s newly released Dhurandhar The Revenge is a sequel to his 2025’s movie, Dhurandhar.

Moreover, Dhurandhar 2 recently became the first Bollywood film in India to cross ₹1,600 crore benchmark worldwide.

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