Ranveer Singh vs FWICE: Film Body clears air on legal notice

Ranveer Singh’s legal notice has finally been addressed by FWICE, which clarified that the film body never wanted to stop the actor from moving forward in his career.
FWICE president BN Tiwari, while responding to the Dhurandhar actor’s legal notice to the film body, confirmed that the federation would handle the matter through proper legal procedures.
“Everyone has a legal team. They have sent us a notice and our legal team will respond,” the president told Hindustan Times, adding, “We will continue to deal with the matter legally.”
The president then clarified, “We never wanted to pull down a superstar.”
He went on to say, “We never wanted to stop him from moving forward.
“He is a successful actor and we have to think about that too.
“We have no personal interest in this matter. We work for our workers and technicians.”
As per him, Singh is an artist and a member of CINTAA, and CINTAA is affiliated with the federation so they had to take action.
The dispute between Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) began last month, following his sudden exit from Don 3.
His sudden exit led movie director and producer Farhan Akhtar lodged a formal complaint against the Singham Again star.
In his complaint, Akhtar alleged that Singh withdrew from the movie just days before filming was scheduled to begin, resulting in an estimated Rs 45 crores in losses.
As a result, FWICE issued a directive against Ranveer Singh, asking its five lakh members to boycott or distance themselves from him.