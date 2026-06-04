News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Ranveer Singh vs FWICE: Film Body clears air on legal notice

Ranveer Singh’s legal notice: FWICE issues official statement

Ranveer Singh vs FWICE: Film Body clears air on legal notice
Ranveer Singh vs FWICE: Film Body clears air on legal notice

Ranveer Singh’s legal notice has finally been addressed by FWICE, which clarified that the film body never wanted to stop the actor from moving forward in his career.

FWICE president BN Tiwari, while responding to the Dhurandhar actor’s legal notice to the film body, confirmed that the federation would handle the matter through proper legal procedures.

“Everyone has a legal team. They have sent us a notice and our legal team will respond,” the president told Hindustan Times, adding, “We will continue to deal with the matter legally.”

The president then clarified, “We never wanted to pull down a superstar.”


He went on to say, “We never wanted to stop him from moving forward.

“He is a successful actor and we have to think about that too.

“We have no personal interest in this matter. We work for our workers and technicians.”

As per him, Singh is an artist and a member of CINTAA, and CINTAA is affiliated with the federation so they had to take action.

The dispute between Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) began last month, following his sudden exit from Don 3.

His sudden exit led movie director and producer Farhan Akhtar lodged a formal complaint against the Singham Again star.

In his complaint, Akhtar alleged that Singh withdrew from the movie just days before filming was scheduled to begin, resulting in an estimated Rs 45 crores in losses.

As a result, FWICE issued a directive against Ranveer Singh, asking its five lakh members to boycott or distance themselves from him. 

Ranveer Singh reveals why he walked away from 'Don 3' amid Farhan Akhtar dispute
Ranveer Singh reveals why he walked away from 'Don 3' amid Farhan Akhtar dispute
Aamir Khan ready to walk down the aisle for third time with girlfriend Gauri Spratt?
Aamir Khan ready to walk down the aisle for third time with girlfriend Gauri Spratt?
Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban
Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban
Ranveer Singh slaps FWICE decision with legal fight after ‘Don 3’ fallout
Ranveer Singh slaps FWICE decision with legal fight after ‘Don 3’ fallout
Fahad Mustafa makes unexpected appeal to Punjab govt over early mall closures
Fahad Mustafa makes unexpected appeal to Punjab govt over early mall closures
'Cocktail 2' team clears air on Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna relationship rumours
'Cocktail 2' team clears air on Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna relationship rumours
Karan Johar releases emotional 'Jindagi Once More' trailer ahead of Father's Day 2026
Karan Johar releases emotional 'Jindagi Once More' trailer ahead of Father's Day 2026
Salman Khan takes legal action against 'Kala Hiran' makers as producer dismissed claims
Salman Khan takes legal action against 'Kala Hiran' makers as producer dismissed claims
Bhumi Pednekar hints at joining politics: 'Serving my country is....'
Bhumi Pednekar hints at joining politics: 'Serving my country is....'
Ranveer Singh's ban: Film Body's controversial decision hit by court challenge
Ranveer Singh's ban: Film Body's controversial decision hit by court challenge
Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: 'Been amazing'
Katrina Kaif rewinds May memories in heartfelt photo dump: 'Been amazing'
Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt
Bobby Deol finally addresses speculation of conflict with Alia Bhatt

Popular News

Northern lights forecast: How to see the geomagnetic storm June 4-5

Northern lights forecast: How to see the geomagnetic storm June 4-5
26 minutes ago
President Trump returns to public eye amid health concerns and low polls

President Trump returns to public eye amid health concerns and low polls
an hour ago
Ranveer Singh vs FWICE: Film Body clears air on legal notice

Ranveer Singh vs FWICE: Film Body clears air on legal notice
2 hours ago