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Ranveer Singh reveals why he walked away from 'Don 3' amid Farhan Akhtar dispute

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s 'Don 3' row takes fresh turn after new claims

Ranveer Singh reveals why he walked away from Don 3 amid Farhan Akhtar dispute
Ranveer Singh reveals why he walked away from 'Don 3' amid Farhan Akhtar dispute

Ranveer Singh has candidly admitted that he would not have stepped away from Don 3 had Dhurandhar failed.

Amid the ongoing Don 3 dispute between Singh and Farhan Akhtar, fresh details have emerged about private mediation talks, as industry bodies weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Padmavaat actor's exit from the project.

According to Variety, the matter was deliberated in a series of meetings involving leading figures from the film industry, with Singh later joining to share his perspective.

The report claimed that the Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara star sought the Producers Guild's intervention last year, prompting several unofficial discussions with top industry veterans.

Several prominent figures, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, attended the talks, while Ranveer reportedly missed the initial sessions.

A later round of talks brought together both parties alongside leading names such as Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani and Ajit Andhare.

During the meeting, Singh reportedly cited concerns over the script and Akhtar’s availability as key reasons for stepping away from the project.

He further alleged that his fee was cut and the project's budget was scaled back from ₹300–350 crore to nearly ₹150 crore.

In response, Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly presented WhatsApp messages showing Singh had praised the script over the years and denied claims that his fee was reduced after being agreed upon.

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