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Aamir Khan ready to walk down the aisle for third time with girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan began dating in 2025 after actor's second divorce with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan ready to walk down the aisle for third time with girlfriend Gauri Spratt?
Aamir Khan ready to walk down the aisle for third time with girlfriend Gauri Spratt? 

Aamir Khan has reportedly geared up to say "I do" for the third time with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, a new report suggested that the 3 Idiots actor is set to tie the knot with his new girlfriend in July of this year.

After a year of dating, Aamir and Gauri wanted to keep their big day occasion "simple and personal" as insiders close to the couple claimed that an intimate wedding ceremony on July 5th.

The tipster further revealed that there are currently no plans for a lavish reception or a star-studded industry gathering.

"Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present," a source told Hauterrfly.

In an old interview, Aamir shared rare insight into his private relationship, saying, "I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her."

At the time, he also acknowledged his past marriages with the Laapataa Ladies director, Kiran Rao, and Reena Dutta, "Although my relationship with (ex-wives) was also very deep, but things didn‘t work out."

However, he expressed his praise for Gauri and said he is "very happy" with her, as he said, "Now I feel complete."

For those unfamiliar, Aamir Khan was initially married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom she also shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.

Later, the actor tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021.

Aamir and Kiran also share a son, Azad, together.   

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