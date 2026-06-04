‘Chunnari Chunnari’ remake team breaks silence on Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s harsh remarks

The creative team behind the Chunnari Chunnari remake song recently spoke out following Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s harsh criticism.
Amid the already on-going legal dispute over the recreated song's rights, Abhijeet Bhattacharya also slammed the recreated song used in upcoming movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Now, while responding to the criticism, Akshay Raheja and IP Singh told Hindustan Times, "He's a veteran, and there's only respect for him from our end.”
The duo then added, “I'm sure he has his point of view, he has his experience, and he has reasons to say whatever he's saying.”
According to Raheja and Singh, Bhattacharya is a legend for them as they have grown up listening to his songs.
“So, we just hope that sooner or later, he also gives us his blessings because we are kids trying to do something here,” said Raheja, adding that the legendary singer’s expression was coming from his experience.
The team also shed light that the era has changed in the entertainment industry, noting that obviously, the style of music has changed and evolved so, it's completely fine for him to have this view, as everyone has their own thoughts.
Chunnari Chunnari’s original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticised the new song, noting that the makers never consulted him and claimed the remake sounds more like a “bhajan” than a romantic song.
Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is slated to be released on June 5, 2026.