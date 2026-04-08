Ameesha Patel slams Zakir Khan over 'Dhurandhar' controversy at Screen Awards  

Ameesha Patel has clapped back at Zakir Khan over his brutal remarks on the superhit Indian movie, Dhurandhar.
While hosting the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards alongside Alia Bhatt, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, the popular comedian delivered a "roast" monologue where he teased Bollywood stars for their reaction to the success of Ranveer Singh’s new action-packed film, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Shortly after his remarks, several entertainment industry stars came forward in support of the new film, including Kaho Naa Pyar Hai star Ameesha Patel.
The 50-year-old veteran actress took to her X account to publicly give a befitting response to Zakir after he took a subtle jab at the movie and the actors.
"Dude, stop spreading NEGATIVITY! The film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, Salman, Sunny, Hrithik, Ajay, etc.," Ameesha lashed out.
She continued, "She has given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. Chill. They have shown their power for several years and will do so in the future as well."
The controversy initially caused a stir when Zakir cheekily said, "You may drop congratulatory messages and stories and say in interviews that it’s your favourite film, but the truth is everyone got jealous of Dhurandhar."
Apart from Ameesha Patel, several Bollywood actors and actresses defend the entertainment industry, including Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand.
Ranveer Singh’s movie, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, premiered in cinemas in December last year and March of this year.