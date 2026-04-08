Kanye West honest reaction on UK ban revealed

Kanye West's honest reaction to his entry being denied in the UK has finally been revealed.
It’s worth mentioning here that West recently faced a ban in the UK related to his past antisemitic remarks, leading to the cancellation of the Wireless Festival.
Now, a source, in this regard, told Daily Mail that the 48-year-old rapper is said to be "disappointed" by the ban.
According to the insider, West offered to meet with the Jewish community in the UK to listen but the door was shut before that conversation could even begin.
On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the I Wonder rapper was barred from entering the UK after applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation a day before.
He was scheduled to headline all three nights of the 2026 Wireless Festival in London, but the event was cancelled after his entry was banned for his previous remarks for which he recently apologised.
In his January 2026 apology published n The Wall Street Journal titled "To Those I've Hurt", Kanye West linked his past actions to an untreated bipolar disorder and an undiagnosed brain injury.
According to West aka Ye, he has found a new "baseline" through a regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living.
The rapper also apologised to the Black community for letting them down.