Jenna Ortega speaks on quitting acting after backlash over rumored beau’s controversy

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her thoughts of quitting acting after facing harsh scrutiny due to her rumored relationship.
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress was recently hit with fierce backlash after her rumored boyfriend, Elias Rønnenfelt's, controversial past returned to the spotlight.
More than a decade ago, the Danish musician made some antisemitic comments, and had been linked to Nazism as he used “quasi-fascist imagery," which reignited backlash against him last week.
Days after the shocking incident, Ortega made an appearance on the Wednesday, April 8 episode of the Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast.
During the interview, she opened up about her role in the second installment of 2018 psychological thriller TV series, You, noting that she had almost given up on acting before landing the role.
"I didn’t know what else I was gonna do. I’ve never really considered anything else, more so recently, just out of sake of curiosity and wanting another life experience," she told the host.
The 23-year-old American actress continued, "But when I was a teenager, I’d gotten off of a children’s show, and I didn’t know what I was going to do. I had to prove myself and meet all these new casting directors who didn’t know who I was.”
She admitted that during that point in her career, “It just felt like a good time to call it quits if I was going to.”
However, when went to the set, Jenna Ortega shared that she loved working for the project and had the best time.
On the personal front, Jenna Ortega has been speculated to be dating Danish musician Elias Rønnenfelt since October 2025, after photos and videos of them hanging out and packing on the PDA began making rounds on the internet.