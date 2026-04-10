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'Dhurandhar 2' song ‘Rang De Lal’ controversy takes unexpected twist

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' recently landed in legal mess over its song ‘Rang De Lal’

Dhurandhar 2 song ‘Rang De Lal’ controversy takes unexpected twist
'Dhurandhar 2' song ‘Rang De Lal’ controversy takes unexpected twist

The controversy surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s song titled Rang De Lal has taken an unexpected turn.

For the unversed, the ongoing case between the movie director, Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios Pvt Ltd company and Trimurti Films over over the alleged unauthorised use of a song from the 1989 movie Tridev in Dhurandhar 2 was heard in the court.

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court referred to mediation a dispute in the copyright lawsuit, as reported by Times of India.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order on a lawsuit filed against the Dhurandhar makers, saying, "Having regard to the fact that the statement has been rendered on behalf of defendant number 1 (B62 Studios), no order in respect of passing an interim injunction at this stage as of date is required.”

The judge in his remarks, added, “However, it is directed that the defendants shall maintain their record of accounts of all the possible and plausible exploitation taking place from the time when the movie was launched i.e. March 19 till the decision is reached by this court."

In the end, the court set the case for hearing on May 6, 2026.

It’s worth mentioning here that Trimurti Films in its lawsuit claimed that Rang De Lal was substantially similar to Tirchi Topi Wale.

Ii was used in the latest song without obtaining the required licence, as per the lawsuit, seeking a ruling to restrain further use of the song.

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