Elle Fanning receives heart melting wish from sister Dakota after 'nepo sibling' remark

Elle Fanning recently received a heartfelt wish from her sister Dakota Fanning as she turns 28.
The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram and wished her younger sister-actress, who celebrates her birthday every year on April 9, a happy birthday.
On Thursday, the Vicious actress while honouring her younger sister, posted a monochromic photo of them from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026.
In the snap, Elle could be seen wearing a black strapless gown with a bow by Givenchy, while Dakota donned a dress by designer Zuhair Murad.
In the snap, the two celebrity sisters could be seen posing in a hug with smiles.
Dakota penned, "will always be one of the first, and greatest loves of my life. (sic)"
“happy birthday @ellefanning," the The Watchers star wrote, adding, "thank you for sneaking B12 into the tea that you make me. i love you more than could be imagined. (sic)"
The A Complete Unknown actress also commented under her elder sister’s post, sharing multiple red hearts.
The post comes several months after Elle in an interview referred to herself as a "nepo sister".
On professional fronts, the Fanning sister will star in a historical drama titled The Nightingale, which will be released in 2027.
Apart from that, Elle Fanning will grace the silver screen with Rosebush Pruning, an upcoming Apple TV series, releasing on April 23, 2026.
Meanwhile, Dakota Fanning is also set to produce and star in the movie, The Sun Never Sets.