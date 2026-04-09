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Offset shares first cryptic post after being hit with new lawsuit following shooting incident

Offset hints at 'collision' as he breaks social media silence with cryptic post after Detroit Casino lawsuit

Offset shares first cryptic post after being hit with new lawsuit following shooting incident
Offset shares first cryptic post after being hit with new lawsuit following shooting incident

Offset has broken his social media silence with first cryptic post amid hospitalisation after Florida casino shooting incident.

The Swing My Way singer - who was shot on Monday evening near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood has shared a post on his private Instagram account, which seemingly hints at "collision."

Offset shared a captionless photo of two cars igniting a spark after colliding with each other.

Offset shares first cryptic post after being hit with new lawsuit following shooting incident

This post from Cardi B's ex shows he has gotten into figh mode with Lil Tjay over his alleged involvment in Offset's shooting.

Just hours before this post, various outlets reported that the 34-year-old rapper has been hit with a lawsuit by Detroit Casino over an alleged $100,000 unpaid gambling debt.

MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit alleged that Offset opened a line of credit during a visit in March 2024 to continue gambling.

However, per the agreement when the casino tried to recover the amount directly from his account, the transaction failed due to insufficient credit.

The casino then tied to contact the rapper multiple times only to face disappointment.

MotorCity admin then took the case to the court over fraud and breach of contract.

The details of this lawsuit emerged amid Offset's hospitalisation who is now in "stable condition".

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