Taylor Swift dazzles in bridal-inspired look after Travis Kelce epic wedding remark

It's Taylor Swift's bridal era!
The Lover singer made headlines on Thursday, April 9, for her latest appearance in New York City with her pals Ashley Avignone and Jerrod Carmichael.
For her new outing, the Eras Tour hitmaker channelled her inner bride in a mesmerizing bridal-inspired look, leaving social media fans swooning.
The 14-time Grammy winner showed her skin in a stylish black spaghetti-strap top worn under a matching black coat.
Her striking look was elevated to a whole new level with her champagne white skirt with a satin finish, breathing life into the entire look.
Accessorizing her look, Swift wore sparkling mini earrings, gold necklaces, a pair of black heels and carries a matching Dior purse.
Meanwhile, her signature bold lips added the perfect finishing touch to the look.
Fans' reactions:
Taylor Swift's gorgeous look instantly left fans captivated and gushing.
"It's giving bridal era vibes!" wrote one on Instagram.
Another stated, "the silk maxi dress is giving bridal dress vibes!!"
"Looks like there was a dresscode maybe a bridal party," speculated a third.
Taylor Swift's dazzling appearance comes after a fan page on X shared a throwback clip of Travis Kelce's 2024 interview with CBS Mornings, in which he made an epic wedding remark.
During the interview, the host questioned the NFL star, "I invited you and Taylor to my wedding and you guys didn't come."
He replied, "I blame that on Taylor she's vocal rest vocal," making the host laugh out loud.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot on June 13, 2026.