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'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years

Freida McFadden has opened up about her real name and what she does besides writing after over 20 years

The Housemaid author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years
'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years

The Housemaid author Freida McFadden has finally removed the curtain on her real identity!

On Wednesday, April 8, the author revealed that her real name is Sara Cohen and that she is a New York-born doctor who treated brain disorders.

Talking to the USA Today, McFadden said, "I'm at a point in my career when I'm tired of this being a secret. I'm tired of people debating if I'm a real person or if I'm three men."

"I am a real person, and I have a real identity, and I don't have anything to hide," she added.

While concealing her true identity, McFadden, who has built a publishing empire over the last 23 years, appeared publicly in a wig and glasses. She clarified that the glasses are her own, while the hair was a wig.

"I have no idea how to style my hair. It's so much more boring than anything that happens in my books," she noted.

Cohen grew up in Manhattan and first published The Devil Wears Scrubs in 2013 and earned a massive following after the release of The Housemaid in 2022.

The renowned novel was adapted into film last year starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, and the sequel The Housemaid's Secret is already in the works.

She took a break from her practice in late 2023, and while she tried to keep the pseudonym under wraps, her co-workers eventually found out.

However, they were "really nice about it" and agreed to keep her secret identity hidden.

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