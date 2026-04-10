Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding day set for THIS date in NYC: Details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their romance to the next level, as reports claim their wedding date and location have officially been revealed.
As per Page Six, a source shared that save-the-dates for The Life Of A Showgirl singer and the NFL star's wedding have been sent, with the big day reportedly set for July 3 in New York City.
The development is unexpected, given earlier reports that Swift and Kelce were planning to tie the knot in Rhode Island, where Swift has a large estate beside a hotel.
Back in November, a source revealed to the outlet that the pair might ditch the idea and choose a larger venue to accommodate a bigger crowd.
The couple would join a long list of stars who’ve tied the knot there, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and Catherine Zeta-Jones with Michael Douglas.
Notably, July Fourth—Independence Day—is famously the Lover singer’s favorite date, and this year also marks America’s 250th anniversary. She has strong ties to New York, moving into Tribeca penthouses in 2014 and expanding her property portfolio there over time.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, with a joint Instagram post captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married"