Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney 'rivalry' to 'inevitably' continue for decades over major rift

Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have "decades left in Hollywood" and their fierce fallout is speculated to "run and run."
The two A-list actress, who recently worked together in Euphoria 3, were not seen together during the series' press tour in the wake of their ongoing rift.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria Season 3 on Tuesday, April 7, the costars avoided each other in order to not let any awkward encounters recorded on camera.
"Euphoria’ bosses are all too aware the pair do not get along. There were tensions way back … Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3,” an insider told The Sun.
They continued, “During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera. There is a complete ban on journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney.”
According to the source, the ongoing rift between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney will "inevitably" continue for many more years to come as they have "decades left in Hollywood."
“There will be a sigh of relief when ‘Euphoria’ is over and they can go their separate ways,” the source said of the actresses.
They added, “But they both have decades left in Hollywood and this rivalry will inevitably run and run.”
For those unfamiliar, the major reason behind Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya's rift involves the latter's fiance, Tom Holland, as The Housemaid actress tried to flirt with the actor.
Another reason behind the feud as per the insider is the two actress's contrasting political views, as the Anyone But You star is a supporter of Republicans, while Zendaya has been a vocal opposer of President Donald Trump.