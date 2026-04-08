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Kanye West reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian's romance: 'a good thing'

The F1 star and Kim Kardashian have been embroiled in romance rumours amid high-profile outings

Kanye West reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashians romance: a good thing
Kanye West reacts to Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian's romance: 'a good thing'

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been making headlines for their speculated romance, and now sources have revealed what the reality TV star's ex-husband really thinks about the surprising relationship.

An insider close to Kanye West shared with Page Six, "This is a good thing. Kanye [isn't] questioning 'Is Lewis a good person?' He's a sweet, smart person, a good person, and an incredible athlete."

Moreover, Hamilton has known Kardashian since the time she was married to West and is an "acquaintance" of the American rapper's inner circle.

The source further added that Ye "feels at peace right now with Lewis being around his kids".

"He was trustful about that. He loves [Kardashian] in a way that he wants [the best for] her wellbeing," the tipster added.

This was a stark difference to how the rapper felt about his ex-wife's ex, Pete Davidson, with the insider noting, "He did hate Pete Davidson."

While their romance has not been confirmed, several reports suggested that Hamilton and Kardashian began seeing each other after meeting at an Aspen New Year's party.

Since the meeting, the pair have been spotted at a number of high-profile outings, including the Super Bowl final.

Moreover, fans also caught a glimpse of Kim Kardashian as Lewis Hamilton's passenger princess in a new sped-up reel on the F1 star's Instagram.

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