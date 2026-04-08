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King Charles faces personal tragedy ahead of milestone anniversary week

The British Monarch hit with the tragic news ahead of personal milestone

King Charles faces personal tragedy ahead of milestone anniversary week
King Charles faces personal tragedy ahead of milestone anniversary week

King Charles III has been left devastated following the tragic death of a long-time friend, marking a deeply personal loss for the monarch.

The British Monarch is mourning the death of close friend Alec Cobbe at 81.

The Anglo-Irish designer had a long-standing bond with the monarch and even designed invitations for Prince William’s 21st birthday in 2003.

Cobbe also contributed several artworks for special occasions and events hosted by the King, according to a November interview with the Financial Times, and was described by the monarch as “accrocheur.”

In February, Cobbe was bestowed with the role of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) by the King.

The monarch awards the CVO in recognition of personal service to the royal family. Alec passed away at the end of March.

After his death, Hatchlands announced on a social media, noting, "Following the passing of Alec Cobbe on 31 March, our thoughts are with his family and friends.For almost forty years, visitors have come to Hatchlands to see Alec Cobbe’s remarkable collections on display, and we are hugely grateful for the enormous contribution he has made to how Hatchlands is enjoyed today."

Notably, the tragic loss comes during a significant week for King Charles III, who marks 21 years of marriage to Queen Camilla on Thursday.

The couple wed in 2005, following Charles’s 1981 marriage to Princess Diana and Camilla’s previous marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

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