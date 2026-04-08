Nasa Artemis 2 updates today: Crew nears Earth as Orion speeds toward splashdown

Artemis II crew is currently on their journey to return to Earth, with a packed schedule on Wednesday approaching its final phase.
According to NASA, the four astronauts aboard Artemis are set to carry out critical activities, including radiation protection procedures and manual piloting demonstrations, as part of flight day eight operations.
The Orion spacecraft that completed a successful lunar flyby on April 6, is likely to touch down on Earth on April 10 at the coast of California.
As of early Wednesday, the capsule was over 209,000 miles from Earth and approximately 73,000 miles from the Moon, traveling at around 1,700 mph.
Space enthusiasts continue to watch NASA’s updates through its Artemis tracker, monitoring Orion’s location, speed, and distance from Earth and the Moon.
Notably, images captured during the historic Artemis 2 mission’s lunar flyby have been garnering immense attention across social media, with the crew describing views of the Moon’s far side and a solar eclipse as “turning science fiction into reality.”
Despite the milestone flyby, mission operations continue as Artemis 2 astronauts complete final objectives before reentry.