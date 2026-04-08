Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes strict security measures on ‘Love & War’ set 

On the sets of the Love & War film, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is enforcing strict security measures.
As per Bollywood Hungama, the Heeramandi director banned phones to maintain secrecy around the highly anticipated film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
The source shared, “Not just NDAs, the team of SLB’s Love & War is taking extra measures to prevent any leaks.”
According to the tipster, “Phones are not allowed on set, and every member has to submit their devices before entering. This is definitely taking the curiosity to see the set a notch higher.”
This strict measure came amid the film's growing buzz as it is fueled by star-studded cast sharing the screen together for the first time, boosting its visibility even during production.
Notably, the film reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor since his 2007 debut Saawariya, and brings Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together again after Brahmastra, while Bhatt also reunites with Bhansali following Gangubai Kathiawadi.
For Vicky Kaushal, Love & War marks his first professional association with the filmmaker.
As filming progresses under careful oversight, Love & War generates buzz, with secrecy clearly at the forefront of the production.