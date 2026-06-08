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Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date

‘Alpha’ starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari is scheduled to hit the big screens next month

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set to release high-octane teaser on THIS date

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha has gotten an exciting update.

On Monday, June 8, Pinkvilla reported that Bhatt’s upcoming action thriller film – which marks India’s first female-led action spectacle – is set to release a high-octane teaser for the movie this week.

As per the update, Yash Raj Films will reveal the first glimpses of the Student of the Year actress and Sharvari’s new movie on June 10, 2026.

It was also shared that the thrilling trailer will show how a young girl is trained from an early age to become a lethal assassin.

Alpha is the first origin story in the YRF Spy Universe to feature a protagonist who is a professional killer.

An insider revealed, "Alpha teaser is definitely dropping on the 10th of June. It will be followed by a relentless marketing and promotional campaign that will put the film’s story at the centre to celebrate the Alpha attitude of today’s India. Aditya Chopra and his team have designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha."

The tipster added, "Alpha’s campaign is built around the core idea that Alpha is more than a character or a film title; it is an attitude. Through a series of high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements and nationwide conversations, Alia and Sharvari will celebrate the mindset that defines modern India and its youth who are simply unapologetic about who they are."

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 3, 2026.

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