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Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khan's loneliness amid actor's late-night tweets

The 'HAI JAWANI TOH ISHQ HONA HAI' star breaks silence on Salman Khan's viral late-night tweets

Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khans loneliness amid actors late-night tweets
Varun Dhawan opens up about Salman Khan's loneliness amid actor's late-night tweets  

Varun Dhawan is supporting legendary Indian actor Salman Khan, after the actor's late-night tweets. 

The Student of the Year actor has candidly decoded the Tere Naam star's vulnerable side, which fans often noticed in viral late-night tweets.

During an interview with Bombay Times, Dhawan said stardom usually came with loneliness and sheer vulnerability, which actors mostly experienced during their hard times.

"Luckily, from the beginning, I’ve dropped the façade. Wherever Varun is, Varun is also here. I’m not like, your back has to be straight all the time. I try not to do that," the father of one added.

Speaking about his mental health crisis, he said, "My mental health will go for a toss. I can’t pretend because somewhere, it (the bubble) would burst."

Varun Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's superhit film, Student of the Year, in 2021, shares a long association with Salman Khan that goes back decades.

The Sikandar actor has worked extensively with Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, in films such as Judwaa and Partner

This update came shortly after Salman's late-night Instagram posts with unusual and cryptic captions recently went viral after his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, shared a birthday tribute for her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

Last month, the superstar shared a series of selfies while also warning paparazzi against taking advantage of his and his family’s personal struggles.  

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