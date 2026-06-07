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Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand

Anil Kapoor marks his attendance at former costar Madhuri Dixit’s new film ‘Maa Behen’

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor’s reunion at ‘Maa Behen’ screening sparks huge demand

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have sent fans into a wave of nostalgia.

On Saturday, June 6, the makers of Dixit’s new film, Maa Behen, hosted a special screening of the movie, which was attended by the iconic Indian actor and the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress’s former costar.

In videos shared on Instagram from the screening, the duo – who is considered one of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen couples and have worked together in 18 films – sparked a wave of nostalgia by posing together on the red carpet.

For the event, Madhuri Dixit looked glamorous in a stylish dark blue and mustard dress, while Anil Kapoor exuded charm in an all-black ensemble.

On the red carpet, the Ram Lakhan costars side hugged each other as they smiled for the cameras.

Their delightful reunion made fans swoon over them and reminisce their strong on-screen chemistry, sparking a huge demand.

In the comments, one of the fans wrote, “We want this couple again.”

“Best couple... Love their dou always .. beta pukar parinda ram lakhan and many others,” gushed another.

A third stated, “Want them to share screen once again,” while a fourth swooned, “My most favorite duo.”

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri starrer Maa Behen was released digitally on Netflix on June 4, 2026.

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