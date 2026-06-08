Akshay Kumar lands major deal to reunite with ex Raveena Tandon in 'Welcome To Jungle'

Akshay Kumar has made a huge deal of his career, seemingly just to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Raveena Tandon, in the new film, Welcome To The Jungle.
Bollywood’s khilaadi actor has cut short his pay for the new movie and now seeks a significant share in the upcoming project’s revenues.
According to the Times of India, Kumar, 58, is reportedly charging just Rs. 1.8 crore as his fee for the project.
Welcome To The Jungle's team and the Bhooth Bangla actor finalised a deal of around Rs 120 crore from OTT, audio, satellite, etc.
This film will also mark the first project of Akshay and Raveena after they called it quits in 1998.
Notably, the couple officially parted ways and called off their engagement in 1998 after beginning to date in 1995.
Raveena and Akshay last worked together in a superhit Indian film, Mohra.
However, the movie also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani in leading roles.
Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment of the Welcome franchise, as the previous films were Welcome and Welcome Back.
The new film will be released on June 26 of this year.