Saif Ali Khan gets honest about career challenges: ‘I survived because..’

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up on his career revival, admitting that there was a strong downward movement in his profession.
While talking to Hindustan Times, the 55-year-old actor, who has spent over three decades in Bollywood, recalled his rejection phase, saying, “It wasn’t that I was getting the best films in the world repeatedly despite not being good.”
He then added, “I survived because there was a massive patch where nobody wanted to do those movies that I was doing.”
According to Khan, there was a strong downward movement, but then there was luck.
For the Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins star, it was a simpler time; people were much more forgiving.
He further shed light that he was very lucky to get a great break in a movie Yash Chopra ji was directing, and it was a huge privilege.
“The film didn’t do well, and then I kind of went into a slump, said Khan, adding but Yeh Dillagi brought him back as people liked him, and it was a two-hero film with Akshay Kumar.
“So, It’s not that I was doing particularly well or getting lots of chances, the Adipurush performer said, adding, “I got a little bit of opportunities along the way for working quite hard and putting everything into it.”
On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Netflix’s Kartavya, will is set to star in Haiwaan, a crime thriller movie, scheduled to release in August 2026.