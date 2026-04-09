Princess Beatrice marriage under spotlight as father-in-law shares reserved comments

Princess Beatrice’s father-in-law has shared candid thoughts on her marriage, saying he has “plenty of opinions” about her relationship.
Speaking from his residence in southern France, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi—a 1972 Winter Olympics alpine skier—shared his views on the Princess of York and his son Edoardo's marriage.
The 74-year-old declined to share his views on the marriage publicly: "I have plenty of opinions, but I am not going to talk about them."
He continued to tell the Mail, "It's not my affair, you should go and talk to my son about it."
Alessandro’s remarks follow reports of a rift between Edoardo and Princess Beatrice—which they denied—and clarify that Edoardo’s branch has no legal claim to the family’s Lombardy estate.
The Count title holds no legal status since Italian Republic formation 1946, and even if restored, others would have stronger claims; Alessandro lives in Provence, where his holiday lettings business operates at a loss.
Alessandro’s marriage to Nikki Burrows, Edoardo’s mother, ended when their children were young; he later had a brief relationship with Sarah Hunt before moving to France.
It is widely noted that Edoardo has never publicly spoken about his biological father, Alessandro, and instead considered his late stepfather, Christopher Shale, to be "the only father I have ever known".