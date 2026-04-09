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Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date

Coachella 2026: Here’s what annual music festival offering

Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date
Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date

The 25th edition of the highly celebrated annual music festival is just around the corner.

Kicking off on April 10 in Indio, California, the upcoming music and arts festival will feature a star-studded lineup of artists, making it one of the world's largest and most influential music festivals.

From its live streaming, lineup, venue, to time and date, here are some exciting updates about this year’s Coachella:

Date and venue

The annual event will kick off on April 10 through 12 and then April 17 until 19.

The musical festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in California.

Lineup

Coachella 2026 is going to be full of excitement! This year will feature headliners such as:

• Sabrina Carpenter

• Justin Bieber

• Anyma

• Karol G

The festival will also make special appearances:

• Bini (First Filipino group)

• David Byrne

• The Strokes

• Jack White

• The xx

• Young Thug

• Addison Rae

• Nine Inch Noize (Collab between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize)

• Kaskade

• BIGBANG (Reunion performance)

• Katseye

• FKA Twigs

• Ethel Cain

• Teddy Swims

• Iggy Pop

• Central Cee

• Sexyy Red

Where will 2026 Coachella stream?

Coachella 2026 will stream on YouTube and for this year’s music festival, the streaming giant is introducing "Coachella TV," a new 24/7 linear stream designed to provide a TV-style viewing experience

Three of those stages - the Coachella Stage, the Outdoor Theatre, and the Sahara - will stream in 4K resolution for the first time. 

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