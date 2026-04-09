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Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection

The 'Ride Along 2' star shared how a co-star halted filming because to sexism

Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection
Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection

Olivia Munn recalled a moment on set when a male co-star refused to be saved by her character during a scene.

On the April 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Ride Along 2 star shared how a co-star halted filming because he didn’t want his character saved by a woman.

"There have been a few times where I’ve been filming something, and my character was either like CIA, or a cop, or something, and there’s been scenes where my character has been the one to save the other character,” the 45-year-old began.

Munn shared, “If you read the script," adding, "it was that he was guarding his side, I was guarding my side, then we switch sides and then there’s a guy that was coming for him [who] was gonna shoot him in the back, so I shoot him."

The Newsroom star joked that her co-star “didn’t read the script," because her co-star then said, "‘Wait, wait, wait. Hold on. She can’t save me. No, no. She can’t save me.’”

Munn recalled that the scene caused a 45-minute delay as her co-star clashed with the director, forcing her to step in and reframe the action—though nothing in the scene actually changed.

Despite the experience, Munn chooses roles carefully to avoid sexism, seeking projects where her character exists independently of the male lead.

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